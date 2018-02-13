Oregon is considering a bill to crack down on puppy mills

Home
Medford, Ore. –  Lawmakers are considering a bill that would require dogs sold in pet stores to be from a shelter, humane society, or rescue organization.

The bill is aimed at cracking down on puppy mills by not allowing dogs to be sold at pet stores from breeders.

While S.O. Humane is not taking a stance on the bill, Executive Director Karen Evans said anything that helps bring awareness to the animals is a good thing. “We are always in favor of anything that helps bring awareness to the situations of these animals and we are always in favor of anything that helps these animals get adopted.”

If passed, a pet store that violates the rules would be fined up to $500.

There is no word yet on when lawmakers will make a decision on this bill.

