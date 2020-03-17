Oregon coronavirus numbers break 50 presumed cases

SALEM, Ore. — Four additional people have tested positive for presumptive cases COVID-19 Oregon Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, according to a release from the Oregon Department of Veterans’ affairs.
Those numbers are expected to be added to the state’s total on Tuesday. But with the Oregon Health Authority already reporting 8 new cases Monday, the number of positive cases now reaches 51.
The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, the Home now has a total of 13 residents testing with presumptive positive cases of COVID19. Twelve of the residents are veterans, one is a veteran’s spouse and one staff member has also tested positive. The employee was sent home when symptoms appeared and remains in isolation.
Monday, ODVA Director Kelly Fitzpatrick said,”Our staff continues to diligently follow established infectious disease prevention protocols and public health guidelines. We know they are doing everything in their power to stop the spread of coronavirus and keep our community safe. All possible resources are being made available to support them in their critical work.”
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, the OHA had announced 8 new cases of the novel Coronavirus, with 2 new cases each in Benton and Deschutes Counties, and one new case in the following counties: Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington.
Health officials said there are two cases Jackson County, one in Klamath County and one in Douglas County. The OHA said 90 percent are not travel-related and 63.9 percent are over the age of 55.
As of Sunday night, 13 people were hospitalized and 355 were being monitored.
Officials said they continue to urge all Oregonians to take steps to protect themselves, their families, and those who are most vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. Those considered “high risk” include adults 60 and older, or anyone with a serious health condition, including lung or heart problems, kidney disease, diabetes, or anyone who has a suppressed immune system.
People vulnerable to complications should follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to stay home as much as possible and avoid gatherings.
Every resident should take these basic steps to protect themselves and those most at risk:
- Never visit a hospital or long-term care facility if you have a fever or cough.
- Cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces like bathrooms, desks, countertops, doorknobs, computer keyboards, faucet handles, toys and cell phones.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.
- Stay home and away from others if you are ill.
According to the OHA, the COVID-19 virus spreads like the flu, when someone who is sick coughs or sneezes close to another person (close means within about 6 feet). After someone contracts COVID-19, illness usually develops within 14 days. Symptoms mirror those of the flu, including fever, cough, runny nose, headache, sore throat and general feelings of illness.