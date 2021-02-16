Home
Oregon COVID-19 numbers trending down

MEDFORD, Ore. —On Sunday the Oregon Health Authority reported 254 new presumptive COVID-19 cases.

Monday it reports 184 new cases with 0 new deaths.

The reduction isn’t just happening statewide, it’s happening locally as well.

Jackson County Medical Director Dr. Jim Shames says he is seeing a downward trend.

“All the trends are downward, the total number of cases positivity of test results hospitalizations, ICU admissions deaths so we are heading in the right direction,” says Dr. Shames.

Although the numbers are lower, Dr. Shames says it’s important to continue the same safety precautions.

The Oregon Health Authority says the winter storm near Portland could be keeping people from being tested.

