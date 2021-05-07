Oregon Dept. of Education says vaccines won’t be required for students

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Education says students won’t be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The ODE says kindergarten through 12th-grade students fall under this category.
The Oregon Health Authority and ODE are in frequent contact drafting guidance for school districts.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.