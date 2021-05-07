Home
Oregon Dept. of Education says vaccines won’t be required for students

Oregon Dept. of Education says vaccines won’t be required for students

Local News Top Stories , , ,

SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Education says students won’t be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The ODE says kindergarten through 12th-grade students fall under this category.

The Oregon Health Authority and ODE are in frequent contact drafting guidance for school districts.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »