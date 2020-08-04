Home
Oregon Dept. of Forestry sees increase in human-caused fires

SOUTHERN OREGON — This year’s fire season is seeing a rise in human caused fires, with 20% more than last year. Firefighters say the pandemic could be playing a role.

Right now, of the 179 fires on ODF lands this year, 90% of those were cause by people. ODF speculates that because of recent COVID-19 shutdowns, more people are outside enjoying the outdoors.

ODF says to watch out for things like dry vegetation when smoking or mowing your lawn.

