Oregon Dept. of Forestry sees increase in human-caused fires

SOUTHERN OREGON — This year’s fire season is seeing a rise in human caused fires, with 20% more than last year. Firefighters say the pandemic could be playing a role.
Right now, of the 179 fires on ODF lands this year, 90% of those were cause by people. ODF speculates that because of recent COVID-19 shutdowns, more people are outside enjoying the outdoors.
ODF says to watch out for things like dry vegetation when smoking or mowing your lawn.
