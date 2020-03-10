Oregon DHS collecting illness prevention reviews on nursing, senior care statewide

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is designating an oversight team to gather illness prevention reviews at all nursing, assisted living and residential care communities across the state.
According to DHS, the specialized reviews will focus on pandemic response plans and infection control procedures.
The statewide inspection is meant to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in care facilities where Oregonians are most susceptible to the virus.
DHS says approximately 670 facilities will be visited.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.