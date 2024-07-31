Oregon Division of Financial Regulation to lower health insurance rates

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation, or DFR, issues a preliminary decision to lower health insurance rates.

Every year, the DFR conducts a transparent health insurance rate review process for health plans that comply with the Affordable Care Act.

Six health insurance companies submitted health insurance rates with a weighted average increase of over 9%.

The DFR aims to lower those rates to an average of just over 8%.

The DFR will hold a virtual hearing August 6th before making final decisions later next month.

