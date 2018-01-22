Oregon Dreamer responds to government shutdown

Those impacted by DACA in Oregon are responding to the confusion in Congress.
Ricardo Lujan is the Legislative Director for the Oregon Student Association, but he’s also a Dreamer.
Lujan says many dreamers are living in fear trying to take care of themselves and their parents.
“We’re a little bit disheartened to see that there still hasn’t been any resolution to immigration. And we’re hoping that deadlines don’t keep extending on and on and on without finding a solution to it,” Lujan said.
Lujan believes the solution to immigration can’t all happen in one bill.
He says there are multiple steps to the process.
The steps he suggests include allowing dreamers to have an opportunity for citizenship, dealing with immigration enforcement and then working on the back log in immigration courts.
“The first step is allowing Dreamers and those that came here at a young age to have a pathway… an opportunity – not a handout – an opportunity to citizenship. And then we can start having conversations about not just visas, but enforcement,” Lujan said.