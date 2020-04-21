Home
Oregon Health Authority announces new guidelines for COVID-19 testing

Oregon Health Authority announces new guidelines for COVID-19 testing

Health News Local

JACKSON COUNTY, ORE. — The Oregon Health Authority has revised guidelines to allow more people to get tested for COVID-19.

The agency will now allow people living or working in group living facilities to be tested along with essential front line workers, including grocery store workers.

“In order to have any semblance of society as we know it, we’re going to have to identify cases promptly and get sick people out of circulation, so to speak,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson County Public Health officer.

Under served and marginalized populations can also get tested under the new guidelines.  You still need to receive orders from your clinical provider to get a test.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »