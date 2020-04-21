Oregon Health Authority announces new guidelines for COVID-19 testing

JACKSON COUNTY, ORE. — The Oregon Health Authority has revised guidelines to allow more people to get tested for COVID-19.
The agency will now allow people living or working in group living facilities to be tested along with essential front line workers, including grocery store workers.
“In order to have any semblance of society as we know it, we’re going to have to identify cases promptly and get sick people out of circulation, so to speak,” said Dr. Jim Shames, Jackson County Public Health officer.
Under served and marginalized populations can also get tested under the new guidelines. You still need to receive orders from your clinical provider to get a test.
Kyle Aevermann originally joined NBC5 News in 2012 as a morning producer and reporter. Kyle left NBC5 to report in Milwaukee, WI. He then spent months backpacking across Asia. He returned to NBC5 to co-anchor NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Originally from the Chicago area, he headed west to intern at KISL-FM on Catalina Island. Kyle then moved to the Pacific Northwest in 2009 to work in Social Media.
Kyle loves hiking, traveling, discovering cultures and has a serious obsession for good food.