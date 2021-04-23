Oregon Health Authority to take over Curry Co. Public Health operations

CURRY COUNTY, Ore — Curry County Board of Commissioners voted 2-1 to allow the Oregon Health Authority to take control of the County’s Public Health Department.
Last Wednesday Commissioners agreed to vote on the transfer to OHA at a later date. Commissioner Chair Court Boice held an emergency meeting two days later on Friday, to vote on the motion.
Boice, and Vice Chair John Herzog were in favor, while Commissioner Chris Paasch voted against it.
On April 8th, the Oregon Health Authority sent a letter to the Department stating that Curry, “is not currently capable of carrying out its [health] duties under state law.”
The Public Health Department is responsible for several different health programs like public health emergency preparedness, which includes the coronavirus pandemic.
The letter acknowledged that after April 12th, Public Health Administrator Sherrie Ward would be the only staff member handling the services.
In regards to the pandemic, OHA says the County has schools and employers contact tracing and that investigations and follow-up are not being followed. The letter also cites the County’s non-submission of fiscal reports to see how the state’s money was being spent.
State officials gave Ward April 16th to respond with her plans to address their investigation. Its the same day the commissioners held the emergency meeting at 9am – preventing Ward from submitting a resolution to the state.
“The board acted without even understanding everything that this woman had already gotten into place, and taken the proper steps to correct the actions that needed to be corrected,” Commissioner Paasch told NBC5 news. “They just voted and said its okay, it doesn’t matter, we’re just going to give it to the state.”
With the state taking over operations, OHA will have staff members carry out public health programs in the County. Per rule, it will be carrying out those duties for a minimum of four years.
This is a developing story and this story will be updated with more details as they emerge.
