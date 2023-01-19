Oregon hospital leaders proposing package of bills for legislative session

Posted by Jenna King January 18, 2023

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. —The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems had a press conference Wednesday. The OAHHS, Corvallis hospital leaders, and Asante shared their policy priorities for the legislative session.

The group touched on the ongoing nationwide staffing shortage, care capacity challenges, and the financial burdens facing hospitals. Oregon’s community hospitals are proposing a package of bills that the organization says will build a resilient workforce.

“Bills to address workforce development and retention, to protect access to quality care, and to support the stability of the healthcare system,” said OAHHS President & CEO, Becky Hultberg.

The group says long-term investments must be made to bolster the workforce.

You can find more information on the legislative proposals here.

