Oregon Humane Society donating thousands of pounds of pet food to smaller shelters

PORTLAND, ORE. – The Oregon Humane Society has launched a state-wide effort to help smaller shelters, rescues, and food pantries across the state.
Thursday morning, crews packed up thousands of pounds of pet food and drove from Portland to the Josephine County Animal Shelter.
Deliveries will continue for the next month with the goal of providing assistance to all 36 counties in the state.
More than 50,000 pounds of pet food is expected to be distributed over the next month.
Kyle Aevermann originally joined NBC5 News in 2012 as a morning producer and reporter. Kyle left NBC5 to report in Milwaukee, WI. He then spent months backpacking across Asia. He returned to NBC5 to co-anchor NBC5 News at Sunrise.
Originally from the Chicago area, he headed west to intern at KISL-FM on Catalina Island. Kyle then moved to the Pacific Northwest in 2009 to work in Social Media.
Kyle loves hiking, traveling, discovering cultures and has a serious obsession for good food.