Home
Oregon Humane Society donating thousands of pounds of pet food to smaller shelters

Oregon Humane Society donating thousands of pounds of pet food to smaller shelters

Local

PORTLAND, ORE. – The Oregon Humane Society has launched a state-wide effort to help smaller shelters, rescues, and food pantries across the state.

Thursday morning, crews packed up thousands of pounds of pet food and drove from Portland to the Josephine County Animal Shelter.

Deliveries will continue for the next month with the goal of providing assistance to all 36 counties in the state.

More than 50,000 pounds of pet food is expected to be distributed over the next month.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »