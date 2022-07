SALEM, Ore. —A Salem-based Latinx immigrant rights organization is closing its doors after 27 years of service.

Causa’s board of directors voted to begin the process of dissolving the organization.

The decision comes after multiple years of fundraising difficulties, and turnover among staff.

It says it was not sustainable for the organization.

In its time cause-uh causa has organized grassroots efforts across the state, defeated anti-immigrant bills, ballot measures, and more.