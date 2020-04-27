Oregon jails see decline in number of inmates

OREGON — With jails across the state trying to enforce proper distancing measures the jail population is down by 45%, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.
Many jails are reducing the number of inmates in the facilities. Fewer people are being arrested and more vulnerable people have been released.
The Oregon Sheriff’s Association says the majority of jails are giving inmates their own jail cell. OPB says there have been no inmates at county jails who have tested positive.
Inmates in prisons are more likely to contract the virus as it is more difficult to achieve proper distancing guidelines. So far a total of 25 inmates and staff tested positive in the prisons across the state.
