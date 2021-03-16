Oregon leaders urge support for $250m Summer Learning and Child Care Package

MEDFORD, Ore. —Governor Kate Brown, Senate President Peter Courtney, and House Speaker Tina Kotek urged support for their $250 million Summer Learning and Child Care package. The three Democratic leaders first announced the package on March 8.
The goal of the package is to help students and children learn, thrive, and have fun this summer. The Summer Learning and Child Care package will create grants for enrichment activities, academic support, child care, and early learning programs.
“This Summer Learning and Child Care package will set our kids up for success by letting them be kids again in environments that foster creativity, learning, and joy,” says Governor Brown.
The investments in the summer learning and child care package will help address both students’ academic needs and the critical social and emotional challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A Republican Spokesperson says the state’s children have been irreparably harmed by the governor’s lowdown of schools,
and says a bill similar to the governors was already introduced by Republican Senator Chuck Thomsen.
For more information on the package visit oregon.gov
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.