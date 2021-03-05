Oregon legislators talk timber tax

SALEM, Ore. – A timber tax is under discussion in Salem this legislative session.
House Bill 2379 would impose a severance tax on timber owners at the time of harvest. That money would go into a statewide Emergency Wildfire Fund.
However, politicians have varying viewpoints on how this would impact the timber industry.
“[The timber industry are] the ones not causing catastrophic wildfires. You can’t ignore the decades of environmental neglect on the public landscape, where the fires are burning. [Then] attack the private timber owners that are managing that resource, in a way, that fires don’t burn,” said Republican State Representative David Brock Smith.
But Democrat State Senator Jeff Golden said this tax could help local communities prevent and rebuild after the last year’s horrific fire season.
“We’re talking about potentially some significant money for county government and county government is really struggling. And for preventing and recovering from the wildfires. Which have grown so far beyond our ability to deal with them, in terms of physical resources,” said Democrat Senator Jeff Golden.
No formal actions are decided, the conversation is continuing with the Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]