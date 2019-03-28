Oregon measure encourages firearm safety class for first graders

SALEM, ORE. — Oregon lawmakers are working on a measure that would encourage schools to provide firearms safety classes for first graders.
If passed, the program would be 30 minutes and held every year, lead by a law officer certified in firearms.
Supporters of the bill say the class would not be about how to handle a weapon, instead what children should do if they ever come across one.
However, parents could opt their children out of the class.
Those against the measure say adults should be completely responsible for storing their guns safely and keeping kids out of contact with them.