Oregon National Guard hosts refresher wild-land firefighting training

SALEM, Ore. — 130 members of the Oregon National Guard completed a 2-day long wild-land firefighter refresher training today.

The trainings focused on wildfire safety classes, deployment of wildfire shelters and live-fire scenarios.

A spokesperson for the National Guard says the training is pro actively being offered to 500 members, so it can quickly respond if the Oregon Department of Forestry needs assistance this summer.

The training and equipment was funded by the U.S. Department of Defense.

