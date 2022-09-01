Oregon National Guard recognizes Rogue Valley students

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King August 31, 2022 Tags: 1 Min Read

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Oregon National Guard is recognizing a select few for a prestigious scholarship.

A majority of them are coming from the Rogue Valley.

The Minute Man Award is for students that are determined to graduate college while serving the local community as an officer, in the Oregon Army National Guard.

The Minute Man scholarship covers full tuition and fees at any college or university, served by an Army ROTC program.

The state is giving out 11 scholarships state-wide.

8 of the 11 were in southern Oregon.

3 coming from south Medford High School.

“Winning this scholarship shows the level of self-confidence these young soldiers possess and the commitment to complete their education while serving our local community. In a few short years it may very well be one of these young men that are in charge of a unit that is reporting to a local emergency,” said SSG. Eric Andreason.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.
Skip to content