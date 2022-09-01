Oregon National Guard recognizes Rogue Valley students

MEDFORD, Ore. —The Oregon National Guard is recognizing a select few for a prestigious scholarship.

A majority of them are coming from the Rogue Valley.

The Minute Man Award is for students that are determined to graduate college while serving the local community as an officer, in the Oregon Army National Guard.

The Minute Man scholarship covers full tuition and fees at any college or university, served by an Army ROTC program.

The state is giving out 11 scholarships state-wide.

8 of the 11 were in southern Oregon.

3 coming from south Medford High School.

“Winning this scholarship shows the level of self-confidence these young soldiers possess and the commitment to complete their education while serving our local community. In a few short years it may very well be one of these young men that are in charge of a unit that is reporting to a local emergency,” said SSG. Eric Andreason.