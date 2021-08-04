Home
Oregon Office of State Fire Marshall sends fire teams to Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The weather and fire risk in Douglas County could lead to major growth for the fires in the area. Now the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshall is sending teams to Roseburg Thursday.

The agency said they want to take a proactive approach to better prepare and bolster local resources. These firefighters are not being assigned to a specific incident, but are ready at a moment’s notice. They specialize in protecting structures

“If we can get on these fires when they’re smaller that helps, save communities and then also it helps save the task payers some money because as these fires grow and you bring more and more resources in the cost goes up and up, and up,” said John Hendricks, from the Office of State Fire Marshal.

While the state is preparing for fire risk, so can you! Firefighters recommend you take this time to make sure you’re fire-ready by having your go bag and evacuation route ready.

