Oregon opens new rental assistance program for those at risk of homelessness

Applications are now open for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Some Oregonians could be eligible for rental or utility forgiveness.
The state is giving out $204 million dollars to qualified renters who’ve had financial issues due to COVID-19.
In order to qualify, individuals must make less than 80% of their area’s median income, qualify for unemployment benefits or have a reduction in income to be eligible. Individuals must also be at risk of homelessness or housing instability.
For more information on this program, click HERE.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]