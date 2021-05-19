Home
Oregon opens new rental assistance program for those at risk of homelessness

Oregon opens new rental assistance program for those at risk of homelessness

Applications are now open for the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Some Oregonians could be eligible for rental or utility forgiveness.

The state is giving out $204 million dollars to qualified renters who’ve had financial issues due to COVID-19.

In order to qualify, individuals must make less than 80% of their area’s median income, qualify for unemployment benefits or have a reduction in income to be eligible. Individuals must also be at risk of homelessness or housing instability.

For more information on this program, click HERE.

