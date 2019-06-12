Oregon police search for endangered teen and her mother

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (KOIN/CNN) – Police in Oregon are looking for a sick teenager and her mother after the teen failed to show up for surgery on June 6.
13-year-old Kylee Dixon is a ward of the state, but she had been allowed to live with her mother.
Authorities haven’t said exactly what is wrong with her, but her mother has posted many times on social media about her daughter’s liver cancer and her reliance on natural medicine—including CBD oil—for treatment.
Clackamas County Police Sergeant Marcus Mendoza said, “Kylee had a surgery scheduled for June 6. DHS was present when that was to occur, but unfortunately, Kylee and her mother did not show up.”
The day after Kylee and her mother failed to show, Oregon DHS got a court order allowing them to take custody of Kylee. But when they showed up to serve it, she and her mother were gone.
Anyone with information on Kylee’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clackamas County police.