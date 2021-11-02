Oregon receives additional recovery aid from federal government

TALENT, Ore. – Oregon is getting more federal help for communities continuing to rebuild.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is putting more than $4.22 million towards Oregon’s fire rebuilding efforts The initial announcement came on Saturday when Talent leaders cut the ribbon for the Talent Gateway Project.

“Please join me in extending into our incredible gratitude to U.S. Senators Merkley and Senator Wyden, as well as our HUD delegates to make that happen,” said Mary Ferrell.

Ferrell said this was nearly 3x the amount that the Oregon Housing Stability Council was anticipating. The money will go toward restoring housing and preventing future fires through mitigation in destroyed areas.