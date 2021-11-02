Oregon receives additional recovery aid from federal government

Katie Streit
Katie Streit
November 1, 2021
Last Updated:November 1, 2021

TALENT, Ore. – Oregon is getting more federal help for communities continuing to rebuild.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is putting more than $4.22 million towards Oregon’s fire rebuilding efforts  The initial announcement came on Saturday when Talent leaders cut the ribbon for the Talent Gateway Project.

“Please join me in extending into our incredible gratitude to U.S. Senators Merkley and Senator Wyden, as well as our HUD delegates to make that happen,” said Mary Ferrell.

Ferrell said this was nearly 3x the amount that the Oregon Housing Stability Council was anticipating. The money will go toward restoring housing and preventing future fires through mitigation in destroyed areas.

Katie Streit
Katie Streit
Katie Streit

NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university's political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster's Foundation. Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians.