Oregon reports 22 boating fatalities this year, including 4 in southern Oregon

OREGON — Oregon is reporting 22 boating fatalities across the state this year. That’s just three deaths shy of the record from back in 1993.

Four of the 22 deaths this year have been in southern Oregon. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says people don’t realize how dangerous boating can be, especially when they’re not wearing a life jacket.

“In a car, it’s wearing a seat belt. In a boat, being in a life vest is very similar,” Mike Moran, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Moran says while there haven’t been any boating fatalities in Jackson County this year, there have been at least two drownings. He says Jackson County will have sheriff’s deputies patrolling the waterways over the holiday weekend.

