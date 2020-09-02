Oregon reports 22 boating fatalities this year, including 4 in southern Oregon

OREGON — Oregon is reporting 22 boating fatalities across the state this year. That’s just three deaths shy of the record from back in 1993.
Four of the 22 deaths this year have been in southern Oregon. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says people don’t realize how dangerous boating can be, especially when they’re not wearing a life jacket.
“In a car, it’s wearing a seat belt. In a boat, being in a life vest is very similar,” Mike Moran, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said.
Moran says while there haven’t been any boating fatalities in Jackson County this year, there have been at least two drownings. He says Jackson County will have sheriff’s deputies patrolling the waterways over the holiday weekend.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.