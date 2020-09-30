Home
Oregon Sec. of State candidate visits Rouge Valley

JACKSON CO., Or- Oregon’s republican candidate for Secretary of State is in the Rogue Valley tonight.

State senator Kim Thatcher represents District 13 – which includes Keizer, near Salem. She’s represented the 13th district since 2014.

Prior to being elected to the state Senate, she served in the state House of Representatives for a decade.

She says her platform is all about transparency and accountability and that’s why she’s in Medford this week to speak with the public.

“It’ll be fun to meet with folks, it always is, and we’ll get good questions and hopefully get some interest in the secretary of state’s race,” Thatcher commented ahead of her community forum.

Thatcher is hosting a community forum in-person at the Inn at the Commons and over zoom tonight at 7 p.m.

Secretary of State is currently the only state-wide office held by republicans in Oregon.

