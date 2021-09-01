Oregon Senators announce affordable housing funding

SOUTHERN Ore. —More affordable housing is coming to local rural counties.
Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced some counties will receive a combined $100,000 in affordable housing vouchers.
The Housing Choice Voucher Program works to assist low-income families find safe and affordable housing.
The funds will be distributed to Klamath, Douglas, Malheur, and Umatilla housing authorities.
