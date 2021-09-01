Home
Oregon Senators announce affordable housing funding

SOUTHERN Ore. —More affordable housing is coming to local rural counties.

Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced some counties will receive a combined $100,000 in affordable housing vouchers.

The Housing Choice Voucher Program works to assist low-income families find safe and affordable housing.

The funds will be distributed to Klamath, Douglas, Malheur, and Umatilla housing authorities.

