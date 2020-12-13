Oregon Shakespeare Festival premieres first digital film online

ASHLAND, Ore. — A new film is ready to watch from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival!
“ASH LAND” is a short film, the first project from the organization’s new digital project initiative.
It deals with a black woman living in southern Oregon and how she is able to find restoration and rebirth.
Those involved with the film said the story was in the works before the pandemic started and will be a source of joy for viewers.
“Absolutely joyful, and healing, and meaningful and allowed me to learn and think,” Co-Curator for O!, Amrita Ramanan, said. “I think all individuals deserve that right now. They deserve some joy in their lives, they deserve some healing and they deserve the opportunity to learn from a new story,” she added.
The show released Friday and is available for free at OSF’s website.
NBC5 News reporter/weather forecaster Aaron Nilsson is a Southern California native, but most recently lived in Seattle. He’s also lived in Sweden and Utah. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Scandinavian Studies. While at BYU, he covered sports for BYUtv.
Aaron is not new to the Medford/Klamath Falls market. He was a local TV journalist from 2013-2017.
Outside the station, Aaron enjoys music, traveling, sports, movies, and cooking. His favorite sport is soccer.