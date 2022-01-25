Oregon Shakespeare Festival teams up with independent project to highlight Black artists, businesses

ASHLAND, Ore — The Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Black Lives Black Words organization has partnered to produce films to celebrate Black artists, and highlight important issues in the community.

The projects will be under the title, “Films for the People,” supported by the Black Seed Fund. OSF says it will celebrate the talent and resilience of Black artists, leaders, and communities in the nation.

Elizabeth Carter, an artist working on one of the films, says it also plans to celebrate Black-owned businesses mostly throughout California and Houston.

“It’s really exciting to be in a project that gets to speak to what’s happening here, Carter told NBC5. “It’ an opportunity to uplift Black creatives, and an opportunity to speak to our community.”

According to OSF, the project will be led by an award winning team that wants to create films that, “provides an unflinching look at race relations in the 21st century.” Artistic Director Nataki Garrett says she’s excited to continue to expand creative stories showcased on OSF’s main stagesin Ashland, and on its digital platform, “O!”

“This partnership with Black Lives Black Words International Project is emblematic of my leadership and the future of OSF.,” Garrett said in a press release. “Films for the People, now in its second year, utilizes film, an excellent tool for access and connectivity, to celebrate the modern Black experience. Reginald, Simeilia, Cat, and Elizabeth are all powerful storytellers with unique perspectives. All four boldly tackle the issues of racial equity and social justice in their work. I am thrilled that these pieces will be streamed virtually, making critical and meaningful work accessible to everyone while showcasing the power of performance.”

The Film is expected to premiere on O! on August 12th, 2022