Oregon State Parks slowly reopening

MEDFORD, Ore. – Oregon State Parks began rolling out its phase one of reopening plans this week.

Many state parks are now opening their gates for day use only.

Park officials say local state parks were very busy this Mother’s Day weekend. While they want everyone to get out and enjoy the parks they’re reminding people to do so responsibly so they can stay open.

“Everything we have open is dependent on our ability to manage is. And also the public’s willingness to respect some of the restrictions or guidelines that are in place,” says Oregon State Park official, Nathan Seable.

While some parks are open to the public, that does not mean public bathrooms will be open. Officials say amenities and staffing will be limited during the phase one roll out.

Local state parks now open include Joseph Stewart boat ramp, Pilot Butte, Touvelle boat ramp side, Westside Trail Network, Valley of the Rogue rest area, and Mills Creek. Camping remains closed until further notice.

