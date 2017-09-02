Oregon State Police crack down on car seat, seat belt use

Central Point, Ore. — Oregon State Police are expanding their normal seat belt blitz to cover child car seats for the Labor Day weekend.
According to Sergeant Jeff Proulx, children under 40 pounds and four years old must be in a child safety seat. Now thanks to a new Oregon law, children under two years old need to be rear-facing. For those over 40 pounds and under four-foot-nine, a booster seat is required.
“Children don’t have the option, they don’t get the choice necessarily,” Sgt. Proulx said. “If you educate your child at a young age, they hopefully wear their seat belt every time they get in a car.”
Drivers caught breaking the car seat laws will either receive a warning or citation. According to OSP, most drivers in Jackson county do wear seat belts with a 90-percent compliance rate.
