Oregon Tech closed due to water issues

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech’s Klamath Falls campus will be closed on January 3rd.

Oregon Tech said all offices, events, and activities on campus are canceled after a major water supply line failed.

The university said repairs are being made and the supply line should be fully repaired by late tomorrow. The campus should be back open with running water by January 4th.

The Director of Housing and Residence Life released a statement to students saying, water to the on-campus apartments was also cut off, and students living there can use the residence hall for their restroom and cooking needs.