Oregon Tech’s Board of Trustees backs President, plans to study school ‘climate’

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. —In March, the Faculty Senate voted to call for President Nagi Naganathan, to resign. Earlier this month, the faculty voted overwhelmingly, that they have no confidence in the President’s leadership.
In a statement Tuesday, the Board of Trustees says it reaffirms its commitment to the President. The Board of Trustees says it wants to utilize what it’s calling, a comprehensive climate assessment.
The school says the survey will “Provide data that can assist in driving culture change, by helping to identify areas on which to focus attention, while also helping to monitor progress. We can really try to dig in and assess and better understand what is happening and that is with the intent of providing our president with the right tools to address those issues in the places where they matter the most.”
Oregon Tech’s Board says its next steps are to identify outside organizations, that can come in and conduct the survey. Oregon Tech says it presented its faculty union with an increased compensation offer this week.
The school says its offer addresses a variety of faculty concerns, including:
- 9.5% minimum increase in salaries over the next four years.
- An additional commitment of 3.5% dedicated to merit-based raises starting in 2023.
- Maintains current health benefits.
- A workload that is consistent with university-standard.
