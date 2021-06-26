Oregon to lift COVID-19 restrictions by Wed. June 30th, here’s what that means for you

SALEM, Ore. —Governor Brown is signing an executive order Friday to make the idea of reopening, a reality. But first, the state has to hit the 70% vaccination rate. It will happen no later than next Wednesday.
“We will lift the safety protocols we have relied on and reopen our economy,” said Governor Brown.
The words many Oregonians have been waiting to hear. On Friday, Governor Brown signed an Executive Order lifting Oregon’s Covid-19 framework in the coming days. It goes into effect when adult Oregonians reach the 70% vaccination rate, or by Wednesday, June 30th, whichever comes first.
“I’m so proud of our collective efforts to vaccine more than 2.3 million Oregonians its because of these successes that we can move Oregon forward and into the next chapter,” said Governor Brown.
Under the new recovery order, masks will no longer be required statewide but they will still be required in some places under federal guidance, including airports, public transportation, and health care settings. This doesn’t mean all of Oregon is opening up, individual businesses can still implement their own guidelines.
“As we transition to recovery, we must do everything we can to ensure we are equipped with the ability to remain nimble and resilient,” said Governor Brown.
Director of the OHA, Pat Allen says moving forward, it will shift the responsibility of managing Covid-19 to the local level.
“It’ll be up to county commissioners who act as local health boards and local public health officials to intervene to slow the spread of Covid-19 in their communities,” said Allen.
Local control will also decide how schools manage Covid, come fall.
“Our next steps are to work with Jackson County Public Health and talk with them about what makes sense, the great news is we don’t start school with all of our students until august,” said Bret Champion, MSD Superintendent.
Champion says he wants to take the time to get the decision right.
“The fact that this new guidance gives us that local control, working with our Jackson County Public Health friends is exactly what we’ve been after and so we are thrilled,” said Champion.
Well, COVID-19 isn’t disappearing anytime soon, both the champion and the governor, say this is a huge step, in the right direction.
“Our work isn’t done but we can all take a moment to celebrate that next week will all be moving forward together,” said Governor Brown.
Jackson County Public Health told us today it’s still waiting on more guidance from the state on its next steps moving forward.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.