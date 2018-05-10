Oregon Trail lesson plan combines health and history

Medford, Ore — It’s a new twist on an old lesson plan, combining math, history and fitness and now some 4th Graders are getting a running start on the Oregon Trail.
When you hear about the “Oregon Trail” there’s a good chance you think of pioneers and covered wagons, or maybe the classic computer game
Learning about the journey that brought thousands of pioneers to the West Coast is standard for Oregon 4th graders, but the lesson plan is almost as worn as the path itself.
So Orchard Hill Elementary teacher Kyle Carson thought of a way to blaze a new trail.
“In 4th grade we usually start learning about the Oregon Trail and our teacher really likes running so we combined the 2 into a really fun way to reenact the Oregon Trail,” said Hollie, a 4th Grader in Mr. Carson’s class.
The Oregon Trail spans 2000 miles, from the Missouri River to the Willamette Valley. So far Mr. Carson’s class has traveled 1700 miles as a group, just past Baker City, Oregon.
“Every time we get miles, we add it to a chart which, when we get to 2000 miles we get to have a pizza party and we’re almost there,” said Jaelynne, another 4th grader.
At first Mr. Carson had to tally the miles by hand, 4 trips around the school track equal to one mile. Then, thanks to dozens of donations, each student received a fitness tracker to log their progress across the country.
“We have Fitbits so it makes it more fun, so people are challenging each other, it just makes it more fun,” said Hollie.
“They come in every recess excited about how many miles they did, how many steps they did, it’s been cool to see,” said Mr. Carson.
History, math and fitness, combining for a lesson in life.
“It doesn’t matter how fast you go, you can walk, you can run, it’s just about you getting better, one we learned that it really changed for a lot of the kids,” said Mr. Carson.
With each grueling mile these little pioneers are one step closer to the promised land.
To help with Mr. Carson’s class trek along the Oregon Trail, Rogue Valley Runners will be donating shoes to the students some time in the coming weeks.