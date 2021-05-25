Oregon universities announce graduation plans

OREGON,—Oregon State University and the University of Oregon, have announced what their graduation ceremonies will look like this year.
Oregon State said Monday, its formal commencement ceremony will be virtual, on June 12th.
On June 11th, graduates from the class of 2020 and 2021, will be invited to walk through campus.
University of Oregon’s main commencement ceremony will also take place on June 12th virtually.
After the ceremony, the class of 2021 students will have a grad parade in person.
