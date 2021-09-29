Oregon Water Resources Dept. says its unlikely drought will end this year

SOUTHERN OREGON— Despite some recent rain, we’re learning southern Oregon is a ways away from getting out of this drought. The Oregon Water Resources Department says this current drought ranks as one of the worst in the state’s history.
Ryan Andrews is the Chair of the Water Supply Availability Committee, he works to monitor conditions through the state. He says well below average rainfall in southern Oregon, along with low snowpack levels have impacted stream flows and reservoir conditions.
Because we’re so far from an end to the drought, it’s tough to pinpoint exactly when it could be over.
“It’s really going to take just a significant amount of precipitation, so well above average precipitation and that really just depends on timing,” said Andrews.
Andrews says it’s unlikely, the drought will end this calendar year.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.