Home
Oregon Water Resources Dept. says its unlikely drought will end this year

Oregon Water Resources Dept. says its unlikely drought will end this year

Local News , ,

SOUTHERN OREGON— Despite some recent rain, we’re learning southern Oregon is a ways away from getting out of this drought. The Oregon Water Resources Department says this current drought ranks as one of the worst in the state’s history.

Ryan Andrews is the Chair of the Water Supply Availability Committee, he works to monitor conditions through the state. He says well below average rainfall in southern Oregon, along with low snowpack levels have impacted stream flows and reservoir conditions.

Because we’re so far from an end to the drought, it’s tough to pinpoint exactly when it could be over.

“It’s really going to take just a significant amount of precipitation, so well above average precipitation and that really just depends on timing,” said Andrews.

Andrews says it’s unlikely, the drought will end this calendar year.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »