Oregon Wine Experience changes venues

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – One of the most celebrated culinary experiences in Southern Oregon is moving to a new location this year.

The annual Oregon Wine Experience announced the 2022 signature celebration is taking place on August 17th through the 21st at a brand new location at “Stage Pass,” a seven-acre site just outside of Jacksonville.

The Asante Foundation-sponsored event will take place under a 38,000 square-foot tent where there will be wine tasking, auctions, a salmon bake, and a medal celebration.

“We’re thrilled to gather in-person again and celebrate in this exciting new location,” said Andrea Reeder, vice president and executive director of the Asante Foundation. “With a backdrop amongst the vines, a larger footprint and the ever-growing philanthropic impact this event offers, there’s no doubt that Oregon Wine Experience is going to the next level.”

100 percent of the proceeds generated during the event benefit the Asante Foundation.

For more details, visit https://www.theoregonwineexperience.com/