Oregon Wine Experience returns, tickets selling fast

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. —For all the wine lovers out there, the Oregon Wine Experience has got you covered. Some events during the week-long celebration sold out within minutes. But there may be other ticket opportunities.
Wine enthusiasts from across the Rogue Valley, come to celebrate the Oregon Wine Experience. Hosted by the Asante Foundation, the event is in its 7th year. Organizers say the unique format allows attendees to enjoy the event in person or at home.
“Not only will be able to gather in person, but folks who may not be able to travel, or not attend the event they can live stream in, and in addition, some of our auctions are available to people to bid from online as well,” said Desirae Macgillivray Myers with the Asante Foundation.
It kicks off with a two-day-long Founders’ Barrel Auction. Attendees and sponsors can bid on exclusive wines.
“As one of the fastest-growing, charitable wine events in the country, there’s really something for everyone here,” said Macgillivray Myers.
Guests will get a front-row seat to the 2021 Virtual Medal Celebration. The grand tasting, top-tier food from across the Rogue Valley, and the annual miracle auction are also on the agenda.
“If you are a wine enthusiast and you are after building that library of custom Oregon wines, it is the perfect place to be able to be face to face with these winemakers, curate that collection, and taste wine from every corner of Oregon,” said Macgillivray Myers.
The Oregon Wine Experience is the Asante Foundation’s signature fundraising event. All proceeds benefit children’s health care at Asante.
“Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center is a designated children’s miracle network hospital so we are able to serve kids so they can stay home and receive specialized treatments right here in our region,” said Macgillivray Myers.
Awen Winecraft has been participating in the event for 4 years.
“It’s such a great cause the Asante Foundation does a great job it really pulls everyone together,” said Tom Homewood with Co-owner of Awen Winecraft. Owners say that this is a great opportunity for them to boost business while supporting the cause.
“It’s really about volunteering and giving back the whole experience is, and it’s really great how all the wineries, do that,” said Homewood.
Tickets for the grand tasting event sold out in minutes on Monday But organizers say that more tickets may be available as restrictions change.
“We are just thrilled to be able to celebrate and experience this in person and bring everyone together and show what the greater good of this event can do, and how it will help transform health care for years to come,” said Macgillivray Myers.
The Oregon Wine Experience will take place on the Bigham Knoll Campus in Jacksonville.
For more information, visit the oregonwineexperience.com
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.