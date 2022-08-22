Oregon Wine Experience wraps up

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Asante Foundation’s big annual fundraiser the Oregon Wine Experience wrapped up on August 21st.

Closing day was the Grand Tasting where visitors had the opportunity to taste wine from over one hundred different wineries from all over the state.

Organizers say there have been over 3,000 guests at the event since August 17th. They say they were blown away by how much money they were able to raise for children’s health care.

“The generosity of this community is overwhelming we are incredibly grateful. It is a true impact to take care of children and this community. We’re incredibly grateful,” said Andrea Reeder, Vice President of the Asante Foundation.

Reeder says as of early Sunday they raised about 2.1 million dollars. She says after two years of virtual events they were happy to see everybody having a good time in person.