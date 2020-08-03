Home
Oregon Zoo’s red panda cub update: It’s a Boy!

A six week old red panda cub being held by care staff before a veterinary check. © Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Zoo announced their 6-week-old red panda cub is a boy!

4-year-old red panda Mei Mei gave birth to her cub June 18. Staff have been taking a hands-off approach, while Mei Mei takes care of her cub in a behind-the-scenes maternity den.

“As her cub grows, Mei Mei has been spending more time outside and away from the den box,” said animal curator Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s red panda area. “Today, we had a chance to go in and do our first veterinary checkup.”

The cub received his first examination by a veterinarian, who reported the cub to weigh 2.5 lbs. Mei Mei and Moshu, the cub’s parents, also gave birth to two cubs at the Nashville Zoo in 2017.

Red pandas are considered an endangered species, with populations declining about 50% in the past 20 years, as they face threats from poaching and illegal wildlife trade.

