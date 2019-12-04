Oregonians will no longer receive updated address stickers for their licenses

Home
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Starting on January 1st, Oregonians will no longer get stickers to update their address on their drivers licenses.

The move will save the state thousands of dollars a year in postage.

Though drivers will no longer need a new address sticker on their license, they’re still required to notify the DMV of a change of address within a month.

The Oregon legislature approved a bill this year to get rid of updated address stickers.

