Oregon’s coastal towns open for spring breakers

COOS BAY, Ore. —With spring break right around the corner, many people are hitting Oregon’s coastal towns. They say, unlike last year, they’re open for business this time around.
Last year tourist towns were telling people to stay away, this year they are inviting those crowds back, and hoping for an economic boost. Oregon’s coastal towns are a popular spring break destination for many. But, last year in Coos County, spring break was non-existent with the start of the pandemic.
The Coos Bay Visitor Center relies on guests coming to enjoy their many attractions, and it’s been a rough year.
“Early on in this pandemic last year, we were saying don’t come and that’s one of the hardest things for a tourism marketing person to say is don’t come,” says Janice Langlinais, who oversees the Visitor Center.
One year later, and Coos County is welcoming its visitors back.
“We know we’ll have visitors, we’re just asking them to be cautious,” says Langlinais.
She says many people are already planning their trips to Coos Bay. Some outdoor activities are even booked up already.
“We have several outfitters that provide ATVs, and tours and such out in the dunes, and they are booked up so, they are very excited about those who care coming,” says Langlinais.
Right now, Coos and Douglas Counties are the only two in the state in the extreme risk category. That means indoor dining is still not allowed. That’s not the case further South, in Curry County.
It’s in the high-risk category, and Dan Murphy, the general manager of the Brookings Inn Resort is expecting it to be busy.
“We have more bookings than normal, we just get a lot of day of or the day before, and walk-ins,” says Murphy.
But he thinks after Spring Break, it’ll only get better, as we approach summer.
While it’s not your typical spring break experience, the two tell me there are plenty of ways to vacation safely.
