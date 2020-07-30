Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 316

SALEM, Ore. – Five more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon.
The Oregon Health Authority said by the end of July 29, there were 416 new and confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state, bringing the total to 18,131. There were five additional COVID-related deaths reported, raising the death toll to 316.
According to OHA, the latest deaths were people between the ages of 66 and 85. They all had underlying health conditions.
For more information on Oregon’s coronavirus response, visit https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19