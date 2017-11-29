What Oregon’s new “Transportation Bill” means for you: Part 2

MEDFORD, Ore. – “MyOReGO” is a pilot program in the State of Oregon and one of the first of its kind in the country.
“It allows us to get into a system that provides sustainable transportation funding that is measured exactly as people use the road,” Michelle Godfrey from the Oregon Department of Transportation explained.
The program started in 2015 with the intention of allowing drivers to pay as they go. Godfrey said the gas tax is struggling because of the fuel efficiency of cars. “It’s based on how many miles you drive instead of how many gallons of gas that you’re consuming.
“Currently under the gas tax, it’s very unfair because the pickup truck is most likely paying a lot more in tax for use of the same amount of road as the Prius is.” The alternative is charging a tax based on how much you drive.
With the OReGO system, miles are tracked using a dongle. “It’s a small little piece of technology that plugs into your car’s data port,” Godfrey said. “That dongle then reports miles driven to an account manager that computes the road usage charge. it also computes the fuel tax that you’d pay during that time.”
The difference is what the driver pays. ODOT said the basis of the plan is to treat driving on roads similar to any other utility bill. Use water? Pay for it. Use electricity? Pay for it. Hit the road? Pay for maintenance. And if you don’t drive, save some cash.
That’s something Oregon driver Ann Brown agrees with. “Everybody should pay their fair share of road tax, I think that makes sense,” Brown said.
But when you do the math, you can see why some people aren’t seeing the benefits. On average, Oregonians drive 12,962 miles each year, while the average price of gas in Oregon–including tax–is $2.88. A 2014 Toyota Prius gets 50 miles per gallon, whereas a 2014 Ford F-150 only gets 18 miles per gallon. The owner of the Prius pays about $745 with a fuel tax, while the owner of the Ford truck spends a little more than $2,000. However, with a road usage charge, the Prius driver spends about $862 annually and the Ford driver would spend about 2,000. With OReGO, the Prius ends up paying more and the Ford pays less.
“That doesn’t seem fair to me,” Brown said. She doesn’t understand why the state is charging the same amount for different cars. “I don’t think the program is fair because everyone that has a lighter vehicle is doing less damage to the roads and people with heavier vehicles are doing more damage. And in the OReGO program, everybody would be paying the same according to the amount of miles that they drove.”
Brown drives a Toyota Prius. She said, “I have a range of 450 miles on my Prius and I probably get gas once every three and a half weeks.”
When OReGO launched, it said its program was capped to the first 5,000 people. Now, two years later, it has just 1,400 participants.
Brown said, “I am surprised that more people aren’t more involved with the program.”
ODOT said it plans to utilize recruiters to help educate drivers on the benefits of OReGO in an effort to get more participants.
Again, OReGO is a pilot program. It will continue to run indefinitely until further notice.