NORTH BEND, Ore.- Oregon’s Recreational Immunity Law is seeing some changes after a recent court decision.

That’s according to the City of North Bend. Because of a court decision, the scope of the law has been limited, making previously protected landowners liable if someone is injured while using their land recreationally.

From now on, when a person sues a landowner or a city for injuries on recreational areas and they say it was not their primary intent to recreate, the immunity law doesn’t apply.

That led North Bend to tell the public that using trails, paths, parks and other recreational areas is at your own risk.

