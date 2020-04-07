Home
Organizations offering free internet to local students

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. – Organizations around the Rogue Valley are supplying free internet for students who need it.

Places like Ray’s Food Place and Sam’s Valley Elementary are allowing people to park in their lots to use their internet.

Sam’s Valley Elementary set up two parking lots for District 6 students and families to use it.

At Ray’s Food Place locations students will need to talk to the store’s manager in person or over the phone to get access.

