Organizations work together to expunge criminal marijuana charges

OREGON — Efforts to expunge criminal marijuana charges are underway, with the assistance of two organizations.

The Oregon Cannabis Association is working with Portland Community College to wipe clean people’s criminal marijuana records for free. The executive director for the Oregon Cannabis Association says over 26,000 Oregonians have marijuana charges on their record.

Following the passage of Senate Bill 240 last year, she says charges prior to Oregon’s legalization of marijuana can be removed with the assistance of legal services.

“We can, like, legally purchase this product now, but there are still folks being held back because they have those old charges on their record which affects things like housing, volunteering at their kids school, employment opportunities,” said executive director of the Oregon Cannabis Association, Kim Lundin.

A clinic with more information is taking place this Friday, October 30th, in White City.

For more details and to register, visit https://www.pcc.edu/clear-clinic/intake-form/.

