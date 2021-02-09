OSAA updates high school sports schedules

The OSAA’s executive board met via Zoom today.
The board decided to allow soccer and cross country in all counties to begin on February 22nd.
Volleyball can begin on the same date, but only in counties not listed as being in the state’s *extreme risk level.
The association says the coming weeks could cause a shift in current protocols.
“There’s a couple more opportunities for movement weeks to get out of an extreme risk designation for their county and those are going to be fluid as we go over the next few weeks and into the next month as well,” said Peter Weber, spokesperson of the OSAA.
The OSAA says the restriction of contact sports has not yet been lifted by the governor.
It says it will reconvene on February 17th to discuss other sports seasons, such as football.
