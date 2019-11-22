Home
OSF brings drama to the classroom

OSF brings drama to the classroom

Local News Regional Top Stories ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is taking their craft to the classroom.

Actors from OSF spent the last seven weeks, teaching middle school students at Hedrick and McLoughlin. Wednesday, the curtain was raised on the student’s original play at Hedrick, ‘Nova’s Dream and Olga’s Nightmare.’

“A lot of these kids have never done drama before, so this was their first play experience. Some of them haven’t even seen a play before, so it was very exciting,” Tamara Mathias, instructor, said.

The students learned about basic story telling and acting techniques. OSF says they hope this encourages more kids to pursue theater.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »