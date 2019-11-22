OSF brings drama to the classroom

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Oregon Shakespeare Festival is taking their craft to the classroom.
Actors from OSF spent the last seven weeks, teaching middle school students at Hedrick and McLoughlin. Wednesday, the curtain was raised on the student’s original play at Hedrick, ‘Nova’s Dream and Olga’s Nightmare.’
“A lot of these kids have never done drama before, so this was their first play experience. Some of them haven’t even seen a play before, so it was very exciting,” Tamara Mathias, instructor, said.
The students learned about basic story telling and acting techniques. OSF says they hope this encourages more kids to pursue theater.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.