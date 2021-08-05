Home
OSF cancels Thursday night show due to poor air quality

ASHLAND, Ore.- Oregon Shakespeare Festival is canceling one of it’s show due to air quality.

The organization announced on Facebook that Thursday night’s performance of Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer has been canceled due to poor air quality from regional wildfires.

OSF said they offer a streaming alternative of Fannie to ticket holders of canceled performances, and to check your email for information on how to access this stream.

